Car parked outside mall in Ludhiana stolen
Car parked outside mall in Ludhiana stolen

The victim Akhil Bajaj, 28, of Ludhiana said he had installed a central locking system for the security of the car but the accused hacked the system and stole the car
The car stolen was owned by a chartered accountant (CA) from Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An unidentified man on February 12 allegedly stole a Maruti Suzuki Swift car parked outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur road. The car was owned by a chartered accountant (CA).

The victim Akhil Bajaj, 28, of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh road, said he had installed a central locking system for the security of the car but the accused hacked the system and drove away the car.

Bajaj said at around 6pm, he had parked his car outside the mall. “After shopping, I came out at around 8pm to find the car missing. At first, I thought that the traffic police could have towed it away. So, I contacted the traffic police, who confirmed that they did not tow away the car, following which I lodged an FIR,” he said.

Bajaj said CCTV cameras installed near the mall captured the accused at around 6.35pm and the footage suggested that the man did not use any key to open the car.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

