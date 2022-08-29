Car rams into pole at PAU, Ludhiana: Three days on, SUV driver yet to be traced
Speaking of the accident, PAU's security in-charge Karamvir Singh Gill said the car, which was left abandoned, was impounded by the university security staff and the incident was duly reported to the police station concerned in Ludhiana. He added that it has been three days but no one has come forward to claim the vehicle
Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) search to identify the person whose speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into an electricity pole installed near the university workshop on Friday night remained unsuccessful as no one came forward to claim the confiscated vehicle even on the third day after the incident.
The collision had taken down the electricity pole and disrupted the power supply, which could only be restored on Saturday.
Speaking of the accident, varsity’s security in-charge Karamvir Singh Gill said the vehicle, which was left abandoned, was impounded by the university security staff and the incident was duly reported to the police station concerned. He added that it has been three days but no one has come forward to claim the vehicle.
Although It was being alleged that the SUV belonged to a politician and the incident occurred when the driver was in an inebriated state, Gill said the vehicle bears no number plate and no intoxicant was found in the SUV.
Meanwhile, PAU authorities are planning to tighten security and restrict outsiders’ entry in the university.
Vice-chancellor SS Gosal said boom barriers would be installed at entry gates of the university and outsiders would be allowed only after thorough checking.
Keep check on over-speeding: Traffic expert
Traffic expert Rahul Verma demanded that instead of restricting entry, the university authorities should keep a check on over-speeding vehicles.
He said, “ No one follows speed limit in PAU. Leave students, even the clerical and teaching staff can be seen over-speeding,” said Verma.
He said PAU officials have to lead by example and put a cap on vehicles’ speeding limits inside the campus.
Former vice-chancellor of PAU MS Kang had installed signboards at various locations urging staff and students not to exceed the speed beyond 30 km/hour while travelling inside the university.
However, soon after he left no attention was paid to keep a check on vehicles’ speeding limit.
