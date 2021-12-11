Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cardboard manufacturing unit gutted in Ludhiana

A fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing unit at Saini Colony in Moti Nagar on Friday
Firefighters trying to douse the blaze at a cardboard manufacturing unit at Saini Colony in Moti Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday night. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing unit at Saini Colony in Moti Nagar on Friday.

According to Aatish Rai, the sub-fire officer, the incident took place around 7.30pm. Workers raised the alarm after they spotted flames rising from the unit.

Rai said a team of firefighters eventually managed to douse the fire, which was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit.

As many as four fire tenders were used to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported from the site.

