Cardboard manufacturing unit gutted in Ludhiana

A fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing unit at Saini Colony in Moti Nagar on Friday.

According to Aatish Rai, the sub-fire officer, the incident took place around 7.30pm. Workers raised the alarm after they spotted flames rising from the unit.

Rai said a team of firefighters eventually managed to douse the fire, which was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit.

As many as four fire tenders were used to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported from the site.