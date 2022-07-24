Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life

Fifteen days after she was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family.

The UT administration had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to those critically injured, but Sheela’s children say they haven’t received the amount so far.

The only ray of hope for her children right now is the fact that her condition is showing signs of improvement. PGIMER medical superintendent said, “Sheela is off ventilator support now and is showing signs of improvement. She is still admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) and her vitals are stable. She is opening her eyes and responding to some commands, but she is still critical and under observation.”

Immediately after the incident, she had been rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where she was referred to PGIMER. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.

Life has not been the same for her children since the incident. Jaspreet, who studies at Government High School at Sector 7, and Tarandeep, who goes to Government Model High School at Sector 26, rush to her side every day after school and spend endless hours praying for her recovery.

They never had an easy life. Sheela had separated from alcohol-addict husband a few years ago, and started staying in a rented accommodation in Kishangarh with the children. With a meagre salary of ₹8,000 from her job at Carmel Convent School, Sheela did her best to meet her children’s needs. A major portion of her salary went towards paying the rent of their one-room accommodation.

“Though the salary is less, mum always fulfilled our demands and wanted us to study further. She never let us face any hardship. We know God will protect her and she will recover soon,” said Jaspreet, adding that Sheela’s friends at the school and some relatives are helping them to meet daily expenses.

She added that no official from UT administration has contacted them so far for providing financial assistance. “I am not sure as to when and how we will get the money,” she added.

The UT administration had on July 13 announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the family of the girl who had died in the incident, ₹10 lakh to those critically injured and ₹1 lakh each to students who suffered minor injuries.

When contacted, UT adviser Dharampal said, “We have asked for a list of injured students from the school and after getting it, we will start releasing the money to them. Sheela’s treatment at PGIMER is free-of-cost and we will provide all the help to her children.”