Carmel Convent tree collapse: Probe panel gives clean chit to school, finds UT engg dept lax

Nearly seven months after the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 that had claimed a student’s life and left several others injured, the inquiry committee constituted by the administration has given a clean chit to the school authorities, while finding lapses on the part of the UT engineering department.

The one-member inquiry committee headed by Justice Jitendra Chauhan (retd), a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had submitted the report to the UT administration on February 3.

Standing 70 feet tall, the 250-year-old peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, had come crashing on students during the recess on July 8, after heavy monsoon rains in the city.

‘School authorities no experts’

In its report, the probe panel noted that the school authorities being laymen were not experts. As such, it was not expected from them to fathom the consequences of retaining such a mature tree on the school premises.

In fact, the incident occurred due to lapses by the UT engineering department, as the officials did not visit the spot and devise the protocol to keep such trees in good health.

The report said it was for the department to educate and guide such custodians as to how the whole process of conservation was to be carried out and thus there should have been clear guidelines in this regard.

The probe panel also quoted the report submitted by the team of experts from Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun.

“The report prepared by the team of experts from FRI mentions a fungal attack on the main trunk, which affected the tree’s heart wood that provides it mechanical strength. As a result, such trees fall due to any storm, heavy wind or by the self-weight of the canopy. Since the sapwood of the tree trunk remains unaffected, its canopy remains green and from outer appearance it is difficult to assess the health of the tree,” the committee said.

Speaking to HT, Pankaj Kumar, father of Heerakshi, the Class-10 student who was killed in the tree collapse, said, “If the report has determined lapses by the engineering department, appropriate action should be taken against those responsible. We will contest the case legally, if need be, to get justice.”

Not authorised to enter pvt institutions: UT

However, the administration in its statement said, in the absence of any specific guidelines, the engineering department was not authorised to enter the premises of private institutions where heritage trees were located.

Instead, the administration, in its defence, put forth its 2017 order, that states: “The department/institution on which premises the heritage trees are standing shall be responsible for the protection, preservation and conservation in coordination with forests and wildlife department, Chandigarh.”

Meanwhile, the report acknowledged that the administration had already taken action to streamline the tree-felling procedure, with special emphasis on dead/dry trees, to avert such tragic incidents in future.

A single-window had already been created for applying for tree-felling permission. A detailed survey of all trees standing on the premises of 207 schools was carried out and subsequent action had also been taken to remove 94 dead/dried trees from school premises in the city.

Panel’s suggestions

Creation of a green brigade, by associating members of residents’ welfare societies

Ultrasonic evaluation of very mature trees

Extensive survey of all dead and dry trees

Single-window system to process tree-felling applications, with faster delivery for trees posing danger to life and property

Regular inspection of heritage trees

Phasing out of eucalyptus trees.