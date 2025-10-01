Carmel Convent tree mishap: HC holds Chandigarh administration negligent, orders ₹1.5 crore compensation

The Punjab and Haryana high court has held the Chandigarh administration liable for negligence in a fatal incident at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, in July 2022, and directed payment of ₹1.5 crore in compensation. The court was hearing a plea from an injured girl and the family of a student who died in the mishap, seeking compensation. (HT File)

The court ordered to pay ₹1 crore to the father of a Class IX student who died when a heritage peepal tree collapsed during school hours.

Another ₹50 lakh was awarded to a girl who lost her arm in the incident, along with an order that the administration bear all medical expenses, including the cost of a prosthetic arm or transplantation surgery.

The court was hearing a plea from the injured girl and the deceased student’s family, seeking compensation as recommended by a government panel set up after the mishap.

The UT had earlier termed the incident an “act of God,” but the court rejected this, stating the administration was negligent and showing “lack of empathy and sensitivity.”

The incident, which occurred on July 8, 2022, happened during lunch break when the peepal tree collapsed, killing one student, injuring another seriously, and affecting 19 others, including a bus attendant.

The inquiry report by retired justice Jitendra Chauhan recommended multiple remedial measures, including the creation of a “Green Brigade” involving Resident Welfare Societies, ultrasonic evaluation of mature trees, surveys of dead and dry trees, a fast-track single-window system for tree-felling applications, regular inspection of heritage trees, and phasing out eucalyptus trees.

The high court directed that all suggestions of the panel be implemented in letter and spirit to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.