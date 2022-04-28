Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Case against Alka Lamba: Congress leaders throng Rupnagar SSP office
chandigarh news

Case against Alka Lamba: Congress leaders throng Rupnagar SSP office

Led by Warring and Bajwa, Congress workers reach Rupnagar SSP office along with Alka Lamba; police defer questioning the Delhi Congress leader
Congress leader Alka Lamba along with party leaders from Punjab at the Rupnagar SSP office on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Rupnagar

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday returned without being questioned by the police in a criminal conspiracy case registered against her at the Sadar Police Station, Rupnagar, for amplifying the alleged video of Kumar Vishwas against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Rupnagar SSP office witnessed a high drama as hundreds of Congress workers led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa thronged the office along with Lamba, who was asked to join the investigation. Former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his support for Lamba, but didn’t join the protest. He spoke to the media, criticised Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and left the venue.

Lamba along with Congressmen went to the SSP office and told SSP Sandeep Garg that she was available for the questioning. The party workers claimed that the police had registered the case on the basis of a false complaint as no such incident of violence with AAP workers had taken place. However, the SSP asked them to join the investigation.

As the Congressmen reached the police station, the police asked Lamba to sit. She waited for an hour but the officials didn’t question her and said she would be summoned again for questioning as on Wednesday the file was with the high court in connection with a writ petition filed by Kumar Vishwas, who is the main accused in the case. Lamba claimed that the police were harassing her. It was the police who summoned her on April 26 for recording a statement but didn’t allow her to join the investigation.

“Today again they didn’t record the statement and said they will summon me again,” she said.

The Congress leaders accused the Punjab Police of acting at the behest of AAP leadership. “The AAP convener is using the Punjab Police to browbeat his political opponents. No such incident has taken place in Ropar on which the FIR has been based. We will against injustice and undemocratic use of power by AAP,” said Bajwa in his address to workers.

Warring said Congress will not let the police unleash vendetta on Congress workers. He alleged that Mann was working under the direction of the Delhi leadership.

Warring said the police had no answer about the reason behind the registration of the criminal case against Lamba.

“Delhi is running the show, not the MLAs who were elected by the people of Punjab,” he said.

