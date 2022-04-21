Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’

Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. “Sending SIT notices and threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her beliefs. Absolutely uncalled for action by Punjab Police,” he tweeted.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores. “I strongly condemn this act of political vendetta against @DrKumarVishwas for making a statement against @ArvindKejriwal during elections! What’s the difference between @AamAadmiParty and traditional parties? I urge @BhagwantMann not to misuse Pb police to settle political scores!” tweeted the leader who had rejoined the Congress from the AAP last year.

AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, however, said he was surprised to see leaders of the Congress and the BJP come out in support of Vishwas. “Have faith in Punjab Police. Why do you not let Punjab Police do its work?” the AAP leader asked.

Former home minister and MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the badlav (change) government was actually badla (revenge) government. “A suggestion to you @BhagwantMann, to work on the law and order situation in Punjab than using the Punjab Police with a policy of vengeance at the behest of @ArvindKejriwal. Policy of vendetta always backfires,” he tweeted.

Former MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu accused the state government of acting like Arvind Kejriwal’s puppet. “Police action against @DrKumarVishwas &LambaAlka ji shows that it is being used to silence his critics…Congress stands firmly with Alka ji… Will accompany her to police station to protest against politicization of Punjab police,” he posted on tweet with a cartoon Kejriwal and Mann.

Sukhbir, Cheema condemn police misuse

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the manner in which the Punjab Police was being misused to victimise AAP’s political opponents. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should not allow the misuse of the state police on the directions of his Delhi counterpart. We are witnessing cases being registered against all those who have stood up to the AAP and the latest victim is Kumar Vishwas,” he said.

He said Punjabis did not give power to the AAP to enable it to settle political scores. The mandate was to provide transparent, persecution-free governance as well as to fulfil all the promises made to the people, said the SAD chief.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema also accused the AAP of misusing the state police to suppress the voice of political opponents. “From political opponents to mediapersons, nobody is being spared. The SAD strongly condemns this dictatorial action of the AAP & urges @ArvindKejriwal to stop creating an emergency-like situation,” he tweeted.

