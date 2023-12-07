Case registered against Delhi firm for duping HSIIDC of 2.51 crore

City police booked a Delhi-based company for misappropriation of funds amounting to ₹2.51 crore released towards advance payment for HSIIDC Skill Development Initiative Scheme.

As per the MoU/guidelines, the training batches could be commenced only upon approval of the candidates by HSIIDC. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Manoj Pal Singh, general manager (BDC) for Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) against Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMH-SSC) registered office at RK Puram, New Delhi, for misappropriation of funds.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The complainant told the police that HSIIDC is a company wholly owned by the Haryana government. HSIIDC is also the nodal agency of the state for developing industrial infrastructure in the state.

A MoU dated October 23, 2017, was executed between HSIIDC and AMH-SSC for the HSIIDC Skill Development Initiative Scheme to train 10,000 candidates in one year across various job roles with an additional target of 7,000 candidates.

As per the MoU/guidelines, the training batches could be commenced only upon approval of the candidates by HSIIDC. HSIIDC was required to monitor the implementation from time to time to ensure that training is being conducted as per the norms issued by the Government of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The batch was supposed to start only after the issuance of a letter of approval by HSIIDC. AMH-SSC was also required to submit a training centre accreditation certificate, batch summary sheet and a day wise activity- cum-lesson planner to HSIIDC for approval before the start of any batch.

As per the MoU/guidelines, 30% payment was to be released in advance of the commencement of the training batch against the validated candidates. 50% payment was to be released on successful certification of the trainees. The balance 20% was to be released based on the placement of the candidates as per the guidelines issued by the ministry of skill development entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

On March 21, 2018, AMH-SSC was requested several times to furnish the requisite documents -- batch files which include a registration form, Aadhaar and attendance sheet. After several reminders, AMH-SSC submitted the requisite documents two times and discrepancy was observed in the documents submitted by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So it was decided that the balance payment may not be released training conducted by AMH-SSC should be treated as cancelled and the procedure of recovery should be initiated.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Sector 7 police station, Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON