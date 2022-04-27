Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Casteist remarks: SC panel directs Moga DSP to file action-taken report within week
chandigarh news

Casteist remarks: SC panel directs Moga DSP to file action-taken report within week

After a Dalit sarpanch alleged police inaction on a complaint about casteist remarks, a team of Punjab Scheduled Castes (SC) panel visited victim in Moga and asked DSP to file action-taken report within week
State SC commission member Parmila directed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Moga city, Jashandeep Singh to investigate facts related to the complaint of the sarpanch about casteist remarks and file an action-taken report within a week. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

After a Dalit sarpanch alleged police inaction on a complaint about casteist remarks, a team of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes (SC) Commission visited the victim in Darapur village in Moga on Wednesday.

State SC commission member Parmila directed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Moga city, Jashandeep Singh to investigate facts related to the complaint of the sarpanch and file an action-taken report within a week.

Jarnail Singh, sarpanch of Darapur village, has alleged that Harjit Singh of his village had barged into his house under the influence of alcohol and made casteist remarks against him regarding which he has a video. The sarpanch had filed a complaint to the state SC commission seeking legal action against the accused.

“The defamation of the SC community will never be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against the culprits in such cases. The directions have been issued to the DSP to investigate the matter and file an action-taken report. The state SC commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of the SC community,” she added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP