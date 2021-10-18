Casteist remarks: Yuvraj joins police probe in Hisar, released on bail

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined the police investigation in Hisar on Sunday where he was arrested and then released on interim bail in connection with a case of making objectionable remarks while referring to another player during an online live event.

Hansi superintendent of police Nitika Gahlout said Yuvraj joined the investigation before the investigation officer DSP Vinod Shankar at Hisar as directed by the high court. “He was released on interim bail after the arrest. We have already recovered the phone of the cricketer,” she added.

A Hansi-based Rajat Kalsan had lodged an FIR against Yuvraj at Hansi police station alleging that the cricketer had made casteist remarks against another cricketer. Yuvraj was booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 3 (1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act.

