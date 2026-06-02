CAT orders Chandigarh administration to pay arrears to retired police officer

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh bench, has directed the UT administration to grant monetary benefits arising from a retrospective promotion to a retired Chandigarh Police officer, holding that a mere notional promotion was insufficient compliance with its earlier orders.

Holding that the applicant was entitled to consequential benefits flowing from the promotion, the tribunal directed the administration to release the arrears and other admissible dues within eight weeks. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The tribunal passed the order while allowing an execution application filed by Satish Kumar, a retired assistant sub-inspector (wireless operator), who alleged that the administration had failed to fully implement directions issued in an earlier case concerning his promotion.

Kumar approached the tribunal after being denied timely promotion to the post of assistant sub-inspector. Following CAT’s earlier directions, the UT administration granted him promotion with effect from November 1, 2020. However, the promotion was treated as notional, without payment of the corresponding arrears and other financial benefits.

The administration contended that it had complied with the tribunal’s directions and argued that retrospective promotions do not automatically entitle an employee to back wages, particularly when the employee did not actually work on the promoted post during the relevant period.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rejecting the contention, the tribunal observed that the delay in granting promotion was not attributable to the applicant. It noted that he had been deprived of promotion due to administrative circumstances and that denying him financial benefits despite recognising his entitlement to promotion would be unjust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rejecting the contention, the tribunal observed that the delay in granting promotion was not attributable to the applicant. It noted that he had been deprived of promotion due to administrative circumstances and that denying him financial benefits despite recognising his entitlement to promotion would be unjust. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Holding that the applicant was entitled to consequential benefits flowing from the promotion, the tribunal directed the administration to release the arrears and other admissible dues within eight weeks.