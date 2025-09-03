Catch drugs, win cash awards: Punjab injects lucrative incentives

From now on, every drug haul in Punjab will fetch cash rewards for cops and informers, with the Bhagwant Mann-led state government rolling out an overhauled anti-drug reward policy. From now on, every drug haul in Punjab will fetch cash rewards for cops and informers. (HT File)

While a central government in this regard was already in place, in Punjab, it was not pushed and publicised with the budgetary provisions for the cash rewards, a senior home department functionary said.

Now, the mandatory provisions have been included in the policy document, which was notified on September 1.

In another amendment, while earlier the cash reward was linked to the purity of the substance seized, now, a lump sum cash reward will be given, provided the substance clears the purity test by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), a senior officer privy to the development said.

According to the notification issued by the department of home affairs and justice, rewards will be granted for seizure of narcotics/psychotropic substances, successful investigation and prosecution, forfeiture of illegally acquired property, and preventive detention of offenders.

Who is eligible

The policy covers two main categories. Firstly, informers, whose information directly leads to seizures, forfeiture of property or preventive detention; and then, government officers/officials (police, prosecutors, etc.), who successfully conduct investigations, prosecutions seizures or forfeiture proceedings.

The notification says the reward amount will be decided on a case-to-case basis and will vary depending on the quality of information, risks undertaken and contribution to law enforcement. Rewards will be ex gratia payments and not a matter of right.

“Informers’ rewards will be based on accuracy and usefulness of their intelligence. Government officers will generally be eligible for up to 50% of the maximum reward. Higher rewards may be granted in cases where extraordinary courage, initiative or risk was displayed,” reads the notification.

Rewards will be sanctioned at different stages, including after receipt of FSL confirmation of drugs, successful conviction, and forfeiture of illegally acquired properties.