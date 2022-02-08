Caught on camera:Ludhiana man tries to hack woman to death, overpowered by passersby

In shocking incident caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, a man tried to hack a 35-year-old woman to death with a sharp-edged weapon in full public view, in Islamganj on Monday, but was caught and handed over to the police by alert passersby.

The woman, who is a resident of Prem Vihar, has suffered injuries on her stomach and hand, and has been admitted to a local hospital.

The woman alleged that the accused, Satish Kumar, had managed to click some objectionable pictures of her, and was blackmailing her with it for a long time.

She said that the accused had also been forcing her to divorce her husband and live with him.

She had been resisting his advances, but on Monday as she was going to a relative’s house in Islamganj, he turned up with a sharp-edged weapon and opened attack on her.

Some passersby came to her rescue and overpowered the accused.

The victim also said that she had complained to the police about the blackmail earlier, but no action was taken.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said police have seized the CCTV footage of the incident, and will take action after recording the statement of the victim.