Caught on camera: Woman dragged on car bonnet for 50m after dispute in Baltana

A woman was left with injuries in both legs after a realtor’s daughter purportedly dragged her on the bonnet of a car for almost 50 metres, following a dispute over plot demarcation in Ekta Vihar Colony of Baltana on Tuesday morning. The video of the incident also made it to the social media.

A CCTV grab showing the woman being dragged on car bonnet in Ekta Vihar Colony of Baltana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Arvinder, who claimed that she is unable to walk after the incident.

In the video that was circulated on social media, the victim was purportedly seen being dragged on the car bonnet for around 50 metres in a narrow lane. A male resident of the colony was seen smashing the rear windshield of the car in a bid to save the victim. After this, the woman driver was seen reversing the car in haste and locals gathered there stepping aside to save themselves.

Prior to the incident, the woman driver was also captured beating a few women in the area with a stick, while another woman, reportedly her mother, was also arguing with the residents.

According to the police, the brawl happened due to a dispute over plot demarcation.

The victim, Arvinder, while talking to media stated, “Residents gathered there were objecting to the sale of two plots by dividing it into three separate plots. While we were standing there, the wife and daughter of the developer came and started abusing us. The daughter started hitting the women there, including senior citizens, with a stick. The duo also hit a woman resident with a brick. When I confronted her, the woman driver tried to crush me under her vehicle but I held on to the bonnet. I am unable to walk now. She should be booked for attempt-to-murder.”

Two other women, identified as Snehlata and Vijay Lakshmi, also received injuries due to the attack with sticks and have been admitted at the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali, along with victim Arvinder.

A civil hospital source said the nature of the victims’ injuries would be clear once their X-Ray is done in the morning.

Vijay Lakhmi, the other injured, said many complaints were submitted to the authorities concerned to settle the dispute which was going on for long but to no avail. “After some people turned up again for the demarcation of the plot, we objected to it and sought papers regarding the plot. After those persons left, two women turned up there and started beating everyone with a stick. I was hit on the head, legs, neck, back and hands. It was a planned attack and police should immediately take appropriate action,” said Vijay Lakshmi.

While no case was registered till the filing of the report, Zirakpur police officials said the process is underway. Zirakpur station house officer Simarjeet Singh said, “We are recording the statements of the victims.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said, “I have directed the officials to register an FIR on the basis of facts.”