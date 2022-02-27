Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Caught stealing bike, vehicle lifter tied to tree, thrashed in Ludhiana
Caught stealing bike, vehicle lifter tied to tree, thrashed in Ludhiana

The complainant said the vehicle lifter was captured on CCTV camera, adding that he tied him to the tree after catching him trying to steal another vehicle in Ludhiana on Friday
The villagers caught and tied the vehicle lifter to a tree, while he was attempting to steal another two-wheeler, and thrashed him before handing him over to the Ludhiana police (Representative Photo/Ludhiana)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A week after a motorcycle theft, Hambran residents on Friday night caught the alleged vehicle lifter, while he was attempting to steal another two-wheeler.

The villagers tied the accused to a tree and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The stolen bike was recovered from the accused.

The complainant, Santosh Kumar of Hambran, said his motorcycle was stolen on February 17 from a vegetable market in Hambran, following which he lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on February 18.

The complainant said the accused was captured on CCTV, adding that he tied him to the tree after catching him trying to steal another vehicle on Friday,

The accused’s family members, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and asked for his release. The accused, however, later confessed his crime.

Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh said the accused was being questioned.

