Caught violating traffic rules in Punjab, be ready to do community service
Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, besides fine and temporary suspension of licence.
According to a notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught exceeding the speed limit will have to pay ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹ 2,000 for subsequent violation.
For driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the traffic rules violator will pay ₹5,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for subsequent offence, it said, adding that the licence will also be suspended for three months in both these violations.
According to the order, a person “will have to undergo community service as specified by the competent authority” in case of overspeeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.
“The traffic rules offender will have to undertake a refresher course by the transport authority and thereafter teach at least 20 students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for at least two hours in a nearby school,” it said.
After delivering the lecture, the offender will be issued a certificate by the nodal officer. The officer concerned at the time of compounding of offence will check the certificate issued to the offender, it said.
The notification, however, did not make it clear whether the offender will give a lecture on road safety or any other topic.
“The offender will have to do community service for at least two hours in a nearby hospital as suggested by the doctor in-charge or donate at least one unit of blood in a nearby blood bank,” said the order.
In case of jumping red light, a fine of ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹2,000 for repeat offence will be charged.
For using a mobile phone while driving vehicles, the offender will have to pay ₹5,000 for first offence and ₹10,000 for subsequent offence, it said.
For riding a two-wheeler with more than two persons, a fine of ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹2,000 for subsequent offence will be charged from the offender.
A fine of ₹20,000 and ₹2,000 per extra tonne for excess load will be charged for overloading in goods carriages and ₹40,000 and ₹2,000 per extra tonne for the repeat offence.
The license will be suspended for three months in all these traffic violations, the notification said.
-
AAP shifting burden of free power to honest consumers: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government for issuing hefty bills to power consumers across the state. “It is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Warring remarked in a statement, while referring to the bills sent to domestic consumers which are almost three times more than the normal bills.
-
Moose Wala killing: 4 accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Faridkot/Ludhiana : A Mansa court on Sunday sent four accused, including two alleged shooters, in the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to 14-day judicial custody. They were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 by the Punjab Police special investigation team. All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on July 13. Later, the police remand was extended by four days.
-
Fire at U.P. AG office, files destroyed
A massive fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Bhawan around 5.30 am on Sunday. A total of 18 fire tenders, including that of the army, air force, and nearby power plants along with fire fighting vehicles from neighbouring Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts were pressed into service to control the fire in the nine-storey building right opposite the Allahabad High Court.
-
First Monday of Sawan: KV Dham rolls out red carpet for devotees
Kashi Vishwanath Dham is all set to give red carpet welcome to around five lakh devotees who are expected to turn up here on the first Monday of the pious month of Sawan. The red carpet has been rolled out from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Ganga Gate. This is the first Sawan after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. E-rickshaws will ply for the elderly and divyang devotees.
-
Railways to launch ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ on July 18
Indian Railways would be launching 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' programme across all the zones, including North Central Railways, of the country on Monday. At the central level, chairman, Railway Board will be inaugurating the event while at NCR, general manager will inaugurate an exhibition at Prayagraj Junction. In the same sequence, the Prayagraj division of NCR commemorated 38 years of Prayagraj Express at Prayagraj Junction under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
