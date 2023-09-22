Caution, awareness necessary to deal with cyber crime, says Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal

Cyber crime is increasing as a significant and global challenge. Therefore, caution and awareness are necessary to deal with it.

While addressing industrialists and residents, Chandigarh SP Ketan said cyber attacks were emerging in new forms in the rapidly changing environment. (Getty Images)

Chandigarh Police’s superintendent of police (SP, cyber crime) Ketan Bansal said this during a cyber security conclave organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

While addressing industrialists and residents, Bansal said cyber attacks were emerging in new forms in the rapidly changing environment. “Cyber security is not just a one-day topic but requires continuous efforts for awareness. The younger generation, with proper and secure use of social media, can help prevent the rise in cyber crimes. It is also crucial to effectively implement cyber security measures in the corporate world and the industrial sector. In this computer age, cybercriminals are targeting not only urban but rural areas as well,” he said.

PHDCCI Haryana chapter chair Pranav Gupta said the event was organised by the chamber in response to the current demand and was aimed at raising awareness about cyber crimes.

Founder of Cyber Cops and cyber security consultant Tarun Malhotra said companies focusing on online security were progressing securely. He added the importance of cyber security in the establishment of a business had become even greater than the fundamental structure.