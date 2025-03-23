Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI arrests forest guard in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 23, 2025 08:42 AM IST

“A case was registered by CBI on March 20 against the accused on the allegations that he demanded a bribe of ₹35000 for allowing smooth execution of a contract work that included construction and repair of a road and release of the keys of a JCB machine,” he said, adding the accused forest guard had forcibly taken away the keys of JCB.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard of the forest department in Billawar area of Kathua district in a graft case, said officials.

share
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard of the forest department in Billawar area of Kathua district in a graft case, said officials. (Representational image)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard of the forest department in Billawar area of Kathua district in a graft case, said officials. (Representational image)

The forest guard demanded and accepted bribe of 35,000 from a complainant in Billawar area, said a CBI spokesperson.

“A case was registered by CBI on March 20 against the accused on the allegations that he demanded a bribe of 35000 for allowing smooth execution of a contract work that included construction and repair of a road and release of the keys of a JCB machine,” he said, adding the accused forest guard had forcibly taken away the keys of JCB.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused forest guard red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of 35,000 from the complainant. Later, the accused was arrested,” he said.

The accused was produced before the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu on Friday. The court sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On