CBI arrests forest guard in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard of the forest department in Billawar area of Kathua district in a graft case, said officials.

The forest guard demanded and accepted bribe of ₹35,000 from a complainant in Billawar area, said a CBI spokesperson.

“A case was registered by CBI on March 20 against the accused on the allegations that he demanded a bribe of ₹35000 for allowing smooth execution of a contract work that included construction and repair of a road and release of the keys of a JCB machine,” he said, adding the accused forest guard had forcibly taken away the keys of JCB.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused forest guard red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹35,000 from the complainant. Later, the accused was arrested,” he said.

The accused was produced before the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu on Friday. The court sent him to 14 days judicial custody.