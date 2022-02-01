Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI arrests Punjab Roadways director for taking 2 lakh bribe
chandigarh news

CBI arrests Punjab Roadways director for taking 2 lakh bribe

Accused, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office in Chandigarh by a CBI team; searches on his premises lead to recovery of ₹30 lakh in cash
The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, a roadways officiating general manager.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Punjab Roadways director posted in Chandigarh while allegedly accepting 2 lakh bribe for recommending a name for promotion.

The accused, Paramjit Singh, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office by a CBI team. Later, searches on his premises in Chandigarh and Mohali led to the recovery of 30 lakh in cash.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, a roadways officiating general manager, who said he was due for promotion to the rank of general manager for which a committee was constituted in January with Paramjit as its member.

CBI officials said the complainant alleged that Paramjit had demanded 5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the principal secretary (transport) for promotion. But the accused agreed to accept 2 lakh from him after negotiations, the complainant claimed.

RELATED STORIES

CBI teams were searching the office and house of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali till filing of the report, officials said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP