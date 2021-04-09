Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI arrests two in 10 lakh bribe case in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

CBI arrests two in 10 lakh bribe case in Chandigarh

Duo sought ₹50 lakh from a man to get a case against his company quashed at the Zirakpur DSP’s office, the agency said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The accused hail from Jind and Kaithal in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two men for allegedly accepting a bribe of 10 lakh to help dispose of a complaint against a company at the Zirakpur DSP’s office.

The accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbagh Singh, residents of Jind and Kaithal in Haryana, respectively.

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, had approached the CBI alleging that Mor had sought 50 lakh from him to help quash a complaint against his firm. A trap was laid and Mor was caught accepting 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. As Mor handed over the cash to Singh, they both were arrested red-handed.

Sharma alleged he had already paid 12.5 lakh to the accused. “Searches were conducted at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur, Jind and Kaithal. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody,” a CBI spokesperson said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Poll outcome suggests strong undercurrent against BJP: Rathore

Centre allocates 17.9 lakh Covishield doses to Haryana

BJP claims majority in Dharamshala as Independent joins its ranks

Child rights panel summons MC officials over kids working at Dadumajra landfill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP