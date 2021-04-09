CBI arrests two in 10 lakh bribe case in Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two men for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh to help dispose of a complaint against a company at the Zirakpur DSP’s office.

The accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbagh Singh, residents of Jind and Kaithal in Haryana, respectively.

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, had approached the CBI alleging that Mor had sought ₹50 lakh from him to help quash a complaint against his firm. A trap was laid and Mor was caught accepting ₹10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. As Mor handed over the cash to Singh, they both were arrested red-handed.

Sharma alleged he had already paid ₹12.5 lakh to the accused. “Searches were conducted at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur, Jind and Kaithal. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody,” a CBI spokesperson said.