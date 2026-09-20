A special CBI court in Mohali has granted bail to Dharamvir, a senior section engineer with northern railway, Ferozepur, in a ₹60,000 bribery case. Special judge CBI-1 Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa passed the order.

The agency said Dharamvir and Vijay Kumar were caught while demanding and accepting ₹60,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. Both were arrested the same day. (HT File)

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The CBI booked Dharamvir and technician-1 Vijay Kumar under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, complainant Pawan Kumar, a senior clerk with northern railway, was facing disciplinary proceedings over three charge-sheets issued by the divisional personnel officer (DPO) Bijender Kumar. The agency alleged that Dharamvir and Vijay Kumar demanded ₹60,000 on behalf of the DPO, promising to secure favourable consideration in the proceedings.

The CBI said the demand was later changed to an assurance that the penalty could be managed at the appellate stage. It alleged that the accused also warned the complainant of consequences if he did not pay.

After verifying the complaint, the CBI formed a trap team on June 11. The agency said Dharamvir and Vijay Kumar were caught while demanding and accepting ₹60,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. Both were arrested the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking bail, Dharamvir’s counsel argued that the entire ₹60,000 was recovered from Vijay Kumar’s trouser pocket and not from Dharamvir. The counsel also pointed to the trap proceedings, which recorded a colour change in the wash of Dharamvir’s left hand but not his right hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking bail, Dharamvir’s counsel argued that the entire ₹60,000 was recovered from Vijay Kumar’s trouser pocket and not from Dharamvir. The counsel also pointed to the trap proceedings, which recorded a colour change in the wash of Dharamvir’s left hand but not his right hand. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence submitted that the investigation was complete, the charge-sheet had been filed and electronic evidence, including recorded conversations, voice samples, call detail records and location data, was already with the agency.

The CBI opposed bail, saying Dharamvir had discussed the matter with the complainant during verification and had acknowledged receipt of the money before handing it to Vijay Kumar. It argued that evidence could be influenced or witnesses threatened.

The court noted that the investigation had concluded and the charge-sheet had been filed. It also noted that sanction had been received and the case was fixed for consideration on charges.

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The court said the trial would take time and found no reason to keep Dharamvir in custody. It granted bail on a ₹50,000 bond with one surety of the same amount.

The court directed him to appear at every hearing, surrender his passport or file an affidavit if he did not possess one, and not leave India without permission. It also barred him from influencing witnesses.