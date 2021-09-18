Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI nabs female Chandigarh cop in 10,000 graft case

Sub-inspector Sarabjit Kaur, who is posted at the Sector-34 police station, was caught red-handed following a complaint by a resident of Kajheri
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The complainant had alleged that Sarabjit Kaur had demanded 1 lakh from him for settlement of a rape case registered at the Sector-36 police station in February. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a female sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of 10,000 at the Sector-34 police station.

Sub-inspector Sarabjit Kaur was caught red-handed following a complaint by a resident of Kajheri.

The complainant had alleged that Kaur had demanded 1 lakh from him for settlement of a rape case registered at the Sector-36 police station in February.

He had already paid 50,000 to Kaur, and the remainder was to be paid in five instalments of 10,000 each. A voice recording of the demand is also in CBI’s possession.

Police sources said the accused was due for promotion as inspector. She is now facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Blot on khaki

February 15, 2021: CBI arrested ASI Harbhajan Singh of the Chandigarh Police for taking bribe of 10,000 for not registering a case against a loan defaulter

June 30, 2020: CBI booked inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO, Manimajra, for demanding 5-lakh bribe from a man to drop cheating charges against him

RELATED STORIES

June 19, 2020: Three constables at the Maloya police station were suspended after being booked by CBI for trying to implicate a man in a false case

November 27, 2019: A CBI court awarded four-year jail to a former UT sub-inspector in a 2012 graft case.

