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CBI raids Punjab VB office, arrests ‘middleman’ in 25-lakh bribery case

The CBI agency raided a five-star hotel in Chandigarh when inspector OP Rana, reader to vigilance chief director SS Chauhan, along with “middleman” Raghav Goel, were striking a deal with a complainant

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:02 am IST
By Vishal Rambani, Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night conducted a search at the Punjab vigilance bureau office in Mohali after arresting an alleged middleman who was “facilitating a 25-lakh deal along with the VB chief’s reader to settle a case”, said people familiar with the matter.

A CBI vehicle at the Punjab vigilance bureau office in Mohali on Monday. (HT)

The federal probe agency first raided a five-star hotel in Chandigarh when inspector OP Rana, reader to vigilance chief director SS Chauhan, along with “middleman” Raghav Goel, were striking a deal with a complainant, they added.

The deal was for 25 lakh but the person came with 13 lakh that have been recovered, said an official, who did not want to be named. While Goel, a resident of Muktsar’s Malout, who is believed to be close to the VB director, was arrested, Rana managed to escape, they added. CBI officials said an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Rana and Goel. Chauhan was not available for comments as his mobile phone was switched off. It is believed to be the first raid on the Punjab VB office by any central probe agency.

The CBI team has sealed Rana’s office. “A formal search will be conducted after a warrant,” said an official, adding that raids are being conducted at Goel’s house in Malout.

Following raids, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the AAP government. “The corruption in Punjab is now being exposed layer by layer from top to bottom. Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to continue as CM,” he said in a post on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI raids Punjab VB office, arrests ‘middleman’ in 25-lakh bribery case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI raids Punjab VB office, arrests ‘middleman’ in 25-lakh bribery case
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