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CBI raids seven locations in 550-cr Haryana fund siphoning case

Federal agency conducts searches at houses of suspected beneficiaries, jewellery showrooms in Chandigarh and Panchkula; 16 arrested so far in banking fraud case.

Published on: May 15, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in a case of misappropriation of Haryana government funds by private sector banks IDFC First and AU Small Finance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at seven locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in a case of misappropriation of Haryana government funds by private sector banks IDFC First and AU Small Finance.

On April 8, the federal agency took over the probe into the alleged misappropriation of more than 550 crore of Haryana government funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. A CBI spokesperson said the allegation is that certain officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with Haryana officials working in various departments misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means.

The spokesperson said search operations were conducted at seven locations, including houses, business establishments/showrooms of jewellers, premises of suspected beneficiaries of the misappropriated government funds, and other private entities connected with the investigation.

“During searches, various incriminating documents and articles were recovered and seized. These include financial records and digital evidence pertaining to the fraud and suspected misappropriation. So far, 16 people have been arrested in the case and several leads are being pursued,” the spokesperson said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI raids seven locations in 550-cr Haryana fund siphoning case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI raids seven locations in 550-cr Haryana fund siphoning case
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