CBI searches properties of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh, others in ₹40.92 crore bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh in connection with a ₹40.92 crore bank fraud case. In a statement, the federal agency said that as many as three locations and people associated with the accused, including directors, guarantors and private firms, were raided in an ongoing investigation of the case.
Nearly 88 foreign currency notes, cash of ₹16.57 lakh (approximately), some property documents, many bank accounts and other incriminating documents were recovered during the searches, the agency said.
Jaswant is among seven people and companies named as accused in the case. Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh, M/s Tara Health Foods Ltd through its directors, M/s Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd), and some unknown public servants/private persons are other accused named in the bank fraud case.
The CBI statement said that the probe began after a case was filed on a complaint from Bank of India in Ludhiana against a private firm based in Gaunspura, Tehsil-Malerkotla (Punjab) and others, including directors, guarantors of the company, another private firm and some unknown public servants.
“It was alleged that the said private firm was engaged in trading of DOC Rice Bran, DOC Mustard Cake, Cottonseed Cake, Maize, Bajra and other food grains. The borrower firm was sanctioned loans at 4 intervals from 2011-2014 by the Bank,” the statement added.
The complaint further alleged that through its directors, the firm had concealed “hypothecated stock and diverted book debts with malafide and dishonest intention so that the same were not made available to the creditor bank for inspection and for effecting recovery as secured creditor”.
The operation caused the bank to incur a loss of ₹40.02 crore (approximately).
Another allegation is that the loan availed by the accused has not been utilised for the purpose for which it was taken.
The AAP's MLA from Punjab's Amargarh constituency Jaswant, similar to the other accused people, served as the director and guarantor in the private firm.
Green boards to replace blackboards in Pune Zilla Parishad schools
PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad. Traditionally, blackboards have been a part of schools since many years. However, children who sit at the back in classrooms are facing difficulty in reading the information written on the blackboards. The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to attract more corporate social responsibility funds for rural schools.
Karnataka Cong Chief's images with PSI scam accused Divya tumble out
Images of a meeting between Divya Hagaragi, accused of PSI recruitment scandal and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Sivakumar are being widely shared by the local Karnataka media. The images have emerged at a time when Divya has been imprisoned for her alleged role in the PSI recruitment and the Congress party has been cornering the state BJP government of fostering the scam and seeking the Karnataka Home Minister's resignation.
Centre to set up solar energy panels in all armed police campuses
The union home ministry has decided to install rooftop solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard in a bid to promote renewable energy and head toward a carbon-neutral economy, said a statement released by the ministry. SECI has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW.
‘All over, peace in Maharashtra now’: Sena's Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement comes two days after he lashed out on MNS chief Raj Thackeray amid the row over use of loudspeakers at religious places. He said that politics is being everywhere about the loudspeaker usage, with “some old videos of Balasaheb's views on loudspeakers in mosques being shared”.
Day after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence
Day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, the saffron party has upped its ante against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP workers will stage a protest outside the residence of the Delhi CM in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta launched an all out attack on the AAP-led Punjab government over Tajinder Bagga's arrest.
