Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI seeks time to comply with HC order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought more time for complying with the Punjab and Haryana high court order regarding providing all documents filed by prosecution in the Sippy Sidhu murder case to prime accused Kalyani Singh.

Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the CBI to provide Kalyani with the complete set of documents which were filed by the prosecution. (HT File Photo)

Sippy Sidhu, a national-level shooter and a lawyer, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. Six years later, Kalyani was arrested in June 2022 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” along with evidence of her being present in the park.

In March, CBI court had turned down Kalyani’s request to be provided with the entirety of evidence available with CBI and said only the evidence being relied on by the investigating agency will be shared.

However, earlier this month, the Punjab and Haryana high court had set aside orders of the CBI court and directed the CBI to provide Kalyani the complete set of documents which were filed by prosecution along with the untraced report, including statements of witnesses recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC.

On Monday, CBI sought more time for compliance with the orders.

