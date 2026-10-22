CBI takes over anti-drug activist Jhota's murder probe, registers fresh FIR as team visits family in Punjab’s Mansa

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota after registering a fresh first information report (FIR), officials said, adding that a team from the federal agency visited Jhota’s residence in Mansa to record his family’s statements.

FSL teams collect samples from the site where anti-drug activist Parminder Singh alias Jhota was shot dead, in Mansa on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The development came a day after Union home minister Amit Shah met Jhota’s family and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the state’s drug crisis. It also came a day after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state would hand over the case to CBI, following the family’s demand for a central probe.

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Officials said a specialised CBI team arrived in Mansa around midnight and formally requisitioned all case files, records, and physical seizures from the City-2 police station, where the original murder case was registered on October 14.

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, the CBI team visited Jhota’s residence to record statements from the family members, officials said, without divulging further details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, the CBI team visited Jhota’s residence to record statements from the family members, officials said, without divulging further details. {{/usCountry}}

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Jhota, a vocal campaigner against the illegal sale of addictive drugs at chemist shops, was shot dead at a pharmacy by its owner in Mansa on October 13.

Also read: Punjab activist Jhota's kin refuse to cremate him; Amit Shah vows ‘drug-free’ state after meeting family

Agency books pharmacy owner under murder and conspiracy charges

In its FIR, based on a complaint from Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, CBI has booked pharmacy owner Ashwani Kumar and other unidentified persons under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS, along with the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

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Meanwhile, the deceased activist’s family refused to allow consent for the post-mortem of the body until their demands — which include the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav and punitive action against officers from the police and drug departments — are met.

On October 13, Jhota was shot dead inside a medical store in a crowded Mansa marketplace while livestreaming a confrontation on Facebook. He was questioning the shop owner, Ashwani, over the alleged illegal sale of prescription drugs to an elderly man. Kumar opened fire with his licensed pistol, killing Jhota and injuring four others.

Also read: Parvinder Singh Jhota murder probe to be handed over to CBI: Bhagwant Mann

Accused arrested in Rajasthan after fleeing Punjab

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After the incident, Kumar fled Punjab but was apprehended by the police in Salasar, Rajasthan. Mansa police subsequently arrested Kumar’s wife, Neelam Rani, along with two accomplices for aiding his escape.

Following the murder, Mansa-based drug inspector Naresh Kumar and DSP Harjinder Singh Gill were suspended from service, police officers said.

On Tuesday, Shah urged the state government to transfer two more cases involving the deaths of two men, Gulzar Singh and Bikramjit Singh, who took on the narcotics trade to CBI. Shah welcomed the transfer of investigation into Jhota’s murder to CBI.

Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab to meet the families of the three men, said the Punjab government would not be able to solve two of the cases. He cited the demands of the families for a CBI probe and stressed that no accused would be spared, regardless of their influence or position. Mann announced the transfer of Jhota’s murder case hours before Shah arrived in Punjab.

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Also read: Parvinder Singh Jhota murder probe to be handed over to CBI: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the government for failing to curb drug trafficking and gang-related activities. “Law and order will be a key issue as people from all walks of life feel unsafe. We will demand resignation of the CM over Jhota’s murder as AAP has failed on all fronts,” he said.

SAD (Punar-Surjit) chief Giani Harpreet Singh termed the CBI probe decision as a victory for the family. “The unwavering resolve of Jhota’s family, particularly his elderly father, and the unity shown by people had compelled the government to heed their demand,” he said.