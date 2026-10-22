Toxic froth returns to Yamuna, AAP alleges tender irregularities in anti-froth drive

New Delhi:A thick layer of toxic white froth has once again covered stretches of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj as falling temperatures and the churning of water falling from barrage intensify foaming on the river’s surface. A senior government official said preparations for the anti-froth drive ahead of Chhath puja had begun. (HT photo)

With Chhath Puja less than a month away, the Delhi government agencies have started preparations for an anti-froth drive along the heavily polluted Kalindi Kunj-Okhla stretch, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has alleged irregularities in the tendering process for the deployment of an agency to spray the defoaming agent.

A senior government official said preparations for the anti-froth drive ahead of Chhath puja had begun. “Multiple agencies are being hired for procurement of chemicals to treat the froth. Only food-grade chemicals will be used to ensure safety. Separate bids have been invited for the deployment of sprinkling unit,” official added.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the tendering process for treating the Yamuna Froth near Kalindi Kunj was still underway and the financial bid had not yet been opened.

“However, the contractor had already set up tents and equipment at the site. Earlier, we exposed corruption in PWD road construction and now this is corruption in DJB,” Bharadwaj posted on X. He also shared a video showing a tent set up by a private contractor near Kalindi Kunj.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that another scam was taking place in the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government in the name of cleaning Yamuna. He said a company was awarded the work before the tender was opened.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) spokesperson did not respond to the allegations.

The froth forms when surfactants include detergents from untreated domestic sewage, industrial pollutants, wastewater from dhobi ghats, and organic matter released by decomposing water hyacinth trapped near the Okhla barrage, DJB officials said.

The river’s deteriorating condition has once again drawn attention around Saraswati Puja, when devotees gather along its banks for idol immersion, he added.