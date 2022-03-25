Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI to look into ‘ 300-crore bribe offer’ to Satya Pal Malik

Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that he was offered a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files when he was in office
Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik. (HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of Satya Pal Malik, former J&K governor, claiming that he was offered a bribe of 300 crore to clear two files when he was in office.

“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get 150 crore for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan.

“I cancelled both the deals. I am ready for probe.. I am neat and clean,” Malik had said.

“One of my secretaries had told me that I can get 150 crore each in both the deals, but I sought time from the PM and apprised him of the scam. I told him that they claim to be your close confidantes. I must appreciate PM because he told me not to compromise on corruption. Corruption was rampant in Kashmir where the commission was 15% as compared to 5% in other parts of the country. But I am happy that no big corruption took place during my tenure,” he had added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recommended a probe by the CBI to investigate the matter, said official sources.

