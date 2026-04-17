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CBI court declares Namdhari leader Thakur Dalip Singh proclaimed offender

Thakur Dalip Singh has been evading summons in 2015 Jalandhar car bomb blast and 2016 Mata Chand Kaur murder cases

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A special CBI court in Mohali has declared Thakur Dalip Singh, a key accused in multiple serious criminal cases, including the 2015 Jalandhar car bomb blast and 2016 murder of Namdhari sect matriarch Chand Kaur, a proclaimed offender.

Thakur Dalip Singh has been facing investigation in a cluster of FIRs linked to the bitter power struggle within the Namdhari community. (HT)

Special CBI judge Baljinder Singh Sra took a strong note of his continued absence despite several opportunities to appear in court, the last being April 8, and directed that his name be entered in the proclaimed offenders’ register.

Thakur Dalip Singh has been facing investigation in a cluster of FIRs linked to the bitter power struggle within the Namdhari community.

These cases, initially registered across different police stations, were brought together and transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017, following which a fresh case was registered in Chandigarh and probe initiated.

Power struggle within sect linked to murder, blast

Following the passing of Namdhari sect head Satguru Jagjit Singh, 92, in 2012, a rift erupted over his successor. His wife Mata Chand Kaur’s influential endorsement of Dalip Singh’s brother Satguru Uday Singh solidified his takeover within 10 days, but fuelled intense rivalry.

Despite the investigation progressing, Dalip Singh did not join court proceedings, prompting the court to initiate PO proceedings.

Prosecution witness claims security threat

During the Thursday hearing, a prosecution witness approached the court citing security concerns due to proximity to the accused. The court directed that the Jalandhar commissioner of police examine the matter to assess the threat and ensure protection as per law.

The court also recorded that a pending reply regarding an application seeking permission to extract mobile data through a forensic chip-off method had not been filed despite the last opportunity. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on April 18, with directions to the CBI to ensure compliance.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI court declares Namdhari leader Thakur Dalip Singh proclaimed offender
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI court declares Namdhari leader Thakur Dalip Singh proclaimed offender
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