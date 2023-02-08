CBSA, CGC Landran hold panel discussion on Union Budget

A panel discussion on Union Budget- 2023 was organised by the department of MBA, Chandigarh Business School of Administration (CBSA), CGC Landran in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandigarh, on the CGC Landran campus on Wednesday.

Attended by over 200-plus students and faculty members, the objective of the session was to discuss and analyse key aspects of the Union Budget and its overall impact on the country’s economic and social growth.

The event commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony post which director principal, CBSA, briefed the audience about the theme of the discussion and its related outcomes.

Panelists gracing the occasion included CA Vijender Singh, chair-entrepreneurship and innovation vertical and member, CII Chandigarh, Paras Bafna, chief financial officer, Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, CA Anil Kakkar, chairman, Chandigarh Branch, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, CA Parikshit Aggarwal, founder partner, M/s Rupesh Parikshit; Associates and Vineet Jain, assistant general manager, Bank of Baroda.

Putting forth their views on the Budget, Bafna highlighted how lucrative tax slabs as prescribed in the Union Budget would assure more disposable income thereby influencing the investment decisions of the customers.

Aggarwal said it has substantially reduced tax rates for MSMEs, thus boosting the payment cycle and enhancing the ease of doing business. Sharing his view on the Budget, Jain, expressed his strong belief in the Union Budget terming it progressive having a long-term vision for economic development by unleashing potential and achieving green growth.