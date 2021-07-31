Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 results: 13 students from Chandigarh’s Chitkara Int’l School score above 90%

Three of the students scored above 95%, while 19 got more than 80%; All 84 students who were evaluated passed
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Vivikta Sinha, a humanities student from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, scored 97% in the CBSE Class 12 results. (HT)

As many as 13 students from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, scored more than 90% in the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Friday. Three of them scored above 95%, while 19 got more than 80%. All 84 students who were evaluated passed.

In humanities, Vivikta Sinha topped with 97%, followed by Gunseerat Kaur with 96% and Kashish Rana with 94%.

Gurleen Kaur, 93%, commerce (HT)

In commerce, Gurleen Kaur stood first with 93%, followed by Komal with 91% and Harmanjot Singh with 90%.

Gurnoorvir Singh, 96%, non-medical (HT)

Gurnoorvir Singh topped non-medical with 96%, followed by Hardik Sethi with 94% and Jeevesh Attri with 90%. In medical, Jashandeep Kaur bagged the top position with 89%, followed by Chahat Chaudhary with 86% and Ishmeet Kaur Randhawa with 76%

Niyati Chitkara, director of Chitkara International School, said, “The school is grateful to all parents for their unparalleled support and we congratulate the students for achieving yet another milestone. The outstanding results have once again proved that nothing can subdue hard work and perseverance. Everyone at Chitkara is proud of the students as well as teachers. The school further extends its wholehearted appreciation and congratulations to all students in the country, for they have exhibited admirable tenacity amid the pandemic and deserve every bit of appreciation and success.”

