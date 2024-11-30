CCTV cameras installed at 11 points in Mohali

Under the city surveillance and traffic management system, CCTV cameras have been installed at 11 points in Mohali and put on testing mode, while work on the other five points is in progress, officials said on Friday. Apprising Additional deputy commissioner Viraj S Tidke and other officers of the progress made so far, executing agency Punjab Police Housing Corporation executive engineer Jaswinder Singh said cameras at four more points in Mohali would be started after the completion of proposed civil works by GMADA (Getty image)

Additional deputy commissioner (General and urban development) Viraj S Tidke on Friday reviewed the progress of installing CCTVs with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner T Benith and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) additional chief administrator (ACA) Amarinder Singh Tiwana.

Apprising the ADC and other officers of the progress made so far, executing agency Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) executive engineer Jaswinder Singh said cameras at four more points would be started after the completion of proposed civil works by GMADA at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan and Radha Swami Chowk, besides Dairi T-point (Landran Banur Road) due to the construction of underpass and PCA Stadium Crossing due to widening of the road in progress.

Tidke asked the GMADA ACA to inform about the work commencing and completion schedule to resume installation at these points. Benith asked the executing agency to complete all technicalities before the actual launch of the surveillance system, including the marking of stop lines before zebra crossings and the installation of speed limit signboards.

He said the area under the MC would be covered by the civic body staff for marking stop lines and installing speed limit boards, while the GMADA to complete areas under its jurisdiction so that the challenging system could work as per the rules.

ADC (D) Sonam Chaudhary and SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur were also present at the meeting.