CCTV installation orders in Kashmir: ‘Hard for small bizmen to comply with orders’
As the administration in Kashmir has asked shopkeepers to install high definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments in view of rise in targeted attacks in the Valley, many small business owners have expressed their inability to comply with the orders citing the financial costs involved.
Earlier this month, deputy commissioners in the Valley had issued these orders and on April 12, Srinagar police had warned of penal action if the CCTV installation orders were not complied with.
M Yaseen Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers’ Federation, said the installation of CCTV cameras was a good step to ensure safety. He, however, said that around 80% of the business were run by small shopkeepers. “They won’t be able to install these systems as these need many things like cameras and backup inverter which has to run 24x7. It involves high input cost which not many can afford,” he added.
President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq, said they have sought more clarity from the administration. “We don’t know whether individual shops in malls have to install CCTVs independently or those of the mall will suffice. Similarly, we doubt whether small-time shops can afford them. It can cost anywhere between ₹30,000 and ₹1 lakh. Therefore a mechanism has to be evolved,” he added.
The CCTVS should be of good quality and high definition, as per the orders. In one such order issued by Srinagar DC, it has been mentioned that the CCTV system should be of good quality with minimum resolution of 1920*1080 and retention of 30 days.
“…Installations of such CCTVs would not only help in controlling crime but will also help in flourishing of business , tourism and overall growth of the society by preventing danger to human life and safety , thwart terrorist activities which may improve the security of the UT,” it said.
Khan said the administration needs to re-look into the issue. “It would have helped if the government provided assistance to the shopkeepers in such installations. For the past few years, business has not been good. Economy is down. So in that aspect too, it is not appropriate. The government must review this decision,” he added.
“A businessman is a law abiding citizen and gets concerned when any order comes. We talked to the administration and I think they will wait till Eid. We expect some business on Eid and big businesses would install them till then. Later we will further discuss with the government about the issue of small shopkeepers,” he said.
Ashiq also said that they have requested a meeting of all trade associations with the administration. “There will be some clarity after Eid,” he added.
