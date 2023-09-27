CEA chief engineer Manoj Tripathi appointed as BBMB chairman

The appointment committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday appointed Manoj Tripathi, working on the post of chief engineer in the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on a deputation for a period of three years.

Bhakra dam power project. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on June 21, the union ministry of power had given an additional charge of chairman-BBMB to Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular chairman.

The previous incumbent on the post of BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava retired on June 30, 2023. Srivastava was also a chief engineer in CEA before appointment as BBMB chairman in November 2020.

As per earlier reports, Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, chief engineer-cum-managing director, Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation Limited, was among the three finalists for the top post in BBMB. The Punjab government had also recommended his name for the post.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!