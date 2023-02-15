Celebratory fire kills groom’s brother-in-law in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A 34-year-old man was killed in a post-wedding celebratory fire in Jhugian Kalu village falling under the Patti sub-division on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdit Singh of Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran. Gurdit is the brother-in-law of groom Dharam Singh, who is the son of a former sarpanch Channan Singh.

The fire was opened from a double-barrelled rifle allegedly by the groom’s cousin brother, identified as Amarjit Singh alias Ravi, who is a sergeant in the army, police said.

According to police, after Dharam Singh’s marriage on Tuesday, a DJ party was organised at his home at night. Amarjit, who is a resident of the Moga district, along with his other family members was also part of the function. He is a sergeant in the army and is posted in New Delhi. He was on leave and had brought his father’s double-barrelled licensed rifle along with him.

During the night function when the family members were dancing, Amarjit started firing in the air. He was asked by Channan Singh to stop but to no avail. During firing, one of the shots hit Gurdit in the stomach and he was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead, police added.

Soon after knowing about the incident, Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh, along with other police personnel, reached the spot and started their investigation.

The body of Gurdit was shifted to Patti’s civil hospital for the post-mortem. The SHO said the accused has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Police teams are making all efforts to nab the accused,” he said.