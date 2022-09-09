Centenarian takes out ‘baraat’ to prove he is alive for elderly pension

: A 102-year-old man of Gandhara village in Rohtak on Thursday took out a wedding procession here to prove himself alive after the Haryana government declared him dead in papers and snapped his elderly pension.

Centenarian Dulichand has been running from pillar to post to get his pension for the last six months. He had withdrawn his last security pension in March and since then, he has visited several government offices but without any success.

Riding on a chariot and wearing black glasses, Dulichand said he donned the groom’s attire to show the Haryana government that their ‘uncle (fufa)’ is alive and instead of resuming his elderly pension, the officials were not cooperating with him.

“I had all my documents but I don’t know why my pension was snapped. Many elderly people like me have been making rounds to resume their pension. I want to tell the government that I am alive. I had no way to protest except this one,” he added.

Former Aam Aadmi state chief Naveen Jaihind accompanied Dulichand.

Saying that there are a few people of his age who are alive, Jaihind said, “the government should make them brand ambassador instead of snapping their pension. This old man is not suffering from any disease and he is fit and fine.”

Former cooperative minister Manish Grover met the man and assured him that his pension will be restored. ENDS