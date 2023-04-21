Central nod to revive 536 teaching posts at Chandigarh’s govt schools

The central government has given the go-ahead to the UT administration to revive 536 teaching posts at the city’s government schools.

As per a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the Chandigarh director school education, the matter was discussed with ministry of finance’s department of expenditure and it had agreed to revive 536 posts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the UT director school education, the matter was discussed with ministry of finance’s department of expenditure and it had agreed to revive 536 posts.

The UT education department had sent a proposal for reviving 562 teaching posts.

The Centre has also approved all the 97 posts for special educator JBT and special educator TGT that the UT education department had proposed. All the posts had been abolished earlier as per data of the department. Of the 465 other posts proposed by the department for JBT, NTT, TGT and lecturers, the Centre has approved revival of 439 seats.

As per officials, the posts were abolished after they remained vacant for over five years. As per rules, the posts that remain vacant for over two years are considered abolished. Before the revival, 463 posts were vacant as per UT figures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UT education department had sent a proposal for reviving 562 teaching posts. (HT)

“This will be great for the city’s schools as we need more teachers to keep the student-teacher ratio low,” UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said.

He said the teachers were also needed to manage the Balvatika classes that the department had started in government schools for the first time this academic session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, there are 4,725 sanctioned posts, out of which 1,082 posts stand abolished and 3,180 posts have been filled up. The UT education department has already started the recruitment process of around 300 JBT teachers in government schools of the city.

The department aims to fill 70 posts of special educators (TGT and JBT), the advertisement of which will be issued by the end of April.

The joining of 200 TGTs can be expected by October/November 2023 and the UT education department has already sent a requisition to the governments of Punjab and Haryana for 57 TGTs on deputation.

The department will also fill up 67 posts of post graduate teachers for various subjects like history, English and sociology. The advertisement will be sent to the recruitment agency by May 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}