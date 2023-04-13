Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar

MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 13, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated a tubewell installation in Vijay Nagar at a cost of ?10.83 lakh, along with other renovation and installation projects.

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi kick started the work to install a tubewell in Vijay Nagar on Wednesday.

MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurating the work to install a tubewell in Ludhiana. on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The tubewell is being installed at a cost of 10.83 lakh.

Last week, MLA Prashar had also inaugurated the project to renovate three parks in Vijay Nagar area. The project is being taken up at a cost of 83.10 lakh. Besides this, the legislator had also inaugurated a newly installed tubewell in Indra Colony of ward number 20 last week, which has been installed at a cost of 10.80 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashar said more such projects would be kick started in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
area cost legislator vijay nagar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP