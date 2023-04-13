MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar
Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated a tubewell installation in Vijay Nagar at a cost of ?10.83 lakh, along with other renovation and installation projects.
Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi kick started the work to install a tubewell in Vijay Nagar on Wednesday.
The tubewell is being installed at a cost of ₹10.83 lakh.
Last week, MLA Prashar had also inaugurated the project to renovate three parks in Vijay Nagar area. The project is being taken up at a cost of ₹83.10 lakh. Besides this, the legislator had also inaugurated a newly installed tubewell in Indra Colony of ward number 20 last week, which has been installed at a cost of ₹10.80 lakh.
Speaking on the occasion, Prashar said more such projects would be kick started in the coming days.
Topics