MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi kick started the work to install a tubewell in Vijay Nagar on Wednesday. MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurating the work to install a tubewell in Ludhiana. on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The tubewell is being installed at a cost of ₹10.83 lakh.

Last week, MLA Prashar had also inaugurated the project to renovate three parks in Vijay Nagar area. The project is being taken up at a cost of ₹83.10 lakh. Besides this, the legislator had also inaugurated a newly installed tubewell in Indra Colony of ward number 20 last week, which has been installed at a cost of ₹10.80 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashar said more such projects would be kick started in the coming days.