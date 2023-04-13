Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar

MLA Prashar kick-starts work to install tubewell in Ludhiana’s Vijay Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 13, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated a tubewell installation in Vijay Nagar at a cost of ?10.83 lakh, along with other renovation and installation projects.

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi kick started the work to install a tubewell in Vijay Nagar on Wednesday.

MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurating the work to install a tubewell in Ludhiana. on Wednesday (HT Photo)
MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurating the work to install a tubewell in Ludhiana. on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The tubewell is being installed at a cost of 10.83 lakh.

Last week, MLA Prashar had also inaugurated the project to renovate three parks in Vijay Nagar area. The project is being taken up at a cost of 83.10 lakh. Besides this, the legislator had also inaugurated a newly installed tubewell in Indra Colony of ward number 20 last week, which has been installed at a cost of 10.80 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashar said more such projects would be kick started in the coming days.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
