Central observers turn down Himachal minister Vikramaditya’s resignation

Congress central observers turned down the resignation of public works minister Vikramaditya Singh after consulting the party’s high command. The MLA had resigned over the chief minister’s functioning and alleged disrespect shown to his father six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh speaks to the media on the disqualification of the six party MLAs, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

State capital on Thursday witnessed hectic political activities with Cecil Hotel becoming the epicentre of the Congress politics, since all Congress high-command appointed leaders — Karnataka deputy chief minister D Shivakumar, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge for Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla were present there.

Vehicles of leaders kept shuttling between the official residence of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the hotel. Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh and her son public works minister Vikramaditya had a long meeting with central observers. Shivakumar said his resignation had been turned down and Vikramaditya later reached there with his mother Pratibha Singh seated at the front row when Shivakumar along with other observers addressed the media persons and he also attended the cabinet meeting later in the evening.

Earlier, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said party workers were ignored and said she had raised the issue with the chief minister several times. “We had even given him the list of party workers belonging to different districts and regions and told him that these needed to be adjusted. We have told him that we can only win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if our workers perform on the ground. Workers are unhappy and they are not doing anything which is an ominous sign for the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Pratibha, who is the wife of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, also appeared to back the six rebel party MLAs who were disqualified, saying it was natural for MLAs to be upset as they were ignored for over a year now. “Had you sat them down, talked to them and found a solution, the situation would not have occurred,” she said.