Central University of Himachal Pradesh shuts campuses amid Covid surge

Amid the unrelenting surge in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, particularly Kangra, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has shut all its three temporary campuses for offline academic activities.

The CUHP has three campuses in Dharamshala, Shahpur and Dehra.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the departmental heads, chaired by vice-chancellor Roshan Lal Sharma, on Thursday evening.

All offline academic activities and exams in all campuses of Himachal Pradesh Central University have been put off till further orders. Students are barred from entering the campuses. However, the order will not be applicable on CUHP hostels, said acting registrar Hem Raj.

He said teachers can opt to take online classes from the university or their house, according to the guidelines. The registrar said those opting for online classes from home should inform the department head concerned in advance. Those teaching online from the campus will need to inform the department head at the end of the week.

The head of the department will send the information through the concerned authority to the vice-chancellor.

No faculty shall leave the station without the approval of the competent authority, he said.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spurt in the Covid-19 cases in recent days with Kangra being the worst-hit district. The state has recorded close to 10,000 cases in a fortnight of which more than 2,000 have been recorded in Kangra alone.