Central University of Punjab students object to chasing away of blue bulls from varsity campus

The Bathinda-based Central University of Punjab (CUP) witnessed an uproar for the second consecutive day on Friday over the management of the blue bull or nilgai population on campus.

Since Thursday, a section of university students and farmers from Ghudda village have given in writing to the CUP administration to ensure that the wildlife, that falls under schedules 3 and 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, is not forcibly driven away from their natural habitat in the compound.

A group of students submitted a complaint to the dean of student welfare (DSW) on Thursday objecting to the alleged chasing of blue bulls by a group of the university community.

A protesting student said university security personnel were being supported by a section of officials, faculty members and students from a couple of departments.

Faculty members confirmed that the drive to confine the wild animals to push back on the campus was stopped after a few teachers and students objected.

Located at Ghudda village, about 30 km from Bathinda city, CUP was relocated in 2020 to the new campus spread over 500 acres.

Official sources said after the foundation stone for the central institute was laid in 2015, a delay in full-scale construction activity led to the growth of thick vegetation on the campus area.

“University land in the semi-arid belt was cultivable and after the construction of the boundary wall, blue bulls made the forest-like area in a large patch as their habitat. Their population grew and it is estimated that the number of blue bulls may be more than 100 even though no census is done,” said a senior university functionary.

Registrar Prof BP Garg on Friday denied that the nilgais were being chased away from the campus but the university administration was keen to develop a sanctuary to protect the wildlife from feral dogs.

“Protesting students were pacified after they were told the university is eager to earmark enough space for the conservation of blue bulls in one corner of the campus with no construction activity plan. We want to conserve animals while ensuring that their stray movement does not cause any harm to the university community or visitors,” said the registrar.

However, faculty members said the university should follow wildlife protection ethics and take state wildlife authorities in the loop for any conservation or relocation.

“CUP campus is a biodiversity hotspot and the university should explore ways to protect it,” said another teacher requesting anonymity.

A farmer and activist from Ghudda village Ashwani Ghudda said a delegation of farmers submitted a memorandum to the CUP administration on Friday against any move to release blue bulls from the campus.

“Nilgais are known for living in large groups and damaging crops. Also, it may cause accidents and threat to the lives of blue bulls if they are pushed out of their habitat,” he added.

Officiating chief wildlife warden Dharminder Sharma said it is a rare case where wildlife has a habitat in a walled compound and needs examination if a sanctuary can be raised.

“As per rules, culling of blue bulls is allowed after attaining a permit from the state wildlife department if the population of this animal creates trouble to farmers or others,” said Sharma.