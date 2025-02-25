Centralised control room in Mohali to handle statewide 112 emergency calls

Soon, all emergency calls to 112 helpline in Punjab will be handled from a control room in Mohali for which the state government has approved construction of a state-of-the-art building. Even if someone from Amritsar dials 112, the call will be connected to the centralised emergency response system in Mohali, a senior cop revealed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The building, which will be constructed on a one-acre land in Sector 89, will have centralised control over statewide emergency calls and will divert calls to the district police or police wing concerned. Records of all 112 calls, the response time and status reports will be maintained here.

“Even if someone from Amritsar dials 112, the call will be connected to the centralised emergency response system in Mohali. The staff will then direct the call to the women’s helpline, child helpline, traffic line or a police station, depending on the nature of the matter,” said a senior police officer.

Once the project starts, the local district control rooms will be done away with, he added.

The state government has approved a budget of ₹200 crore for the construction of new police buildings in Mohali, including around ₹50 crore for the emergency response centre building. The state government will be allocating the budget in three financial years -- 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28.

State cybercrime building

Besides this, the state government will construct a state cybercrime building in Phase-4, Mohali, on an 0.86-acre land. This building will have advanced technical services, a research centre and cyber labs.

Police Bhawan

The Punjab government will also set up a ‘Police Bhawan’ in Sector 66 on a two-acre land at the cost of around ₹90 crore.

This building will comprise four police stations for Mohali police, including IT City police station, NRI police station, cybercrime police station and women police station. The Police Bhawan will also accommodate the offices of anti-gangster task force (AGTF), Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Technical Services (TSS).

SSF and ANTF offices

The state government has also approved new offices of Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to be built in Sector 69 on a 0.7-acre land.

A new State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station will also come up on 0.5-acres in Sector 77.

“We will have to get the plans of these buildings approved from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) before starting construction. Since the budget has been approved by the state government, we will now invite tenders for these buildings which will enhance the efficiency of the police,” said a senior police officer.