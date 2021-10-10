Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre failed to protect minorities in Kashmir: KP body
chandigarh news

Centre failed to protect minorities in Kashmir: KP body

The reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of migrants, an organisation of the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KP), on Saturday said the recent killings of the minorities in Kashmir were a part of well-planned terror plot to drive out remaining minorities from the valley
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

The reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of migrants, an organisation of the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KP), on Saturday said the recent killings of the minorities in Kashmir were a part of well-planned terror plot to drive out remaining minorities from the valley.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of the organisation, Satish Mahaldar, said, “On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists as he sat in his shop in Srinagar’s Iqbal Park, an area dotted with the police and paramilitary installations, He was in love with Kashmir.”

He also referred to the latest killings of a principal and teacher in a Srinagar school and that of a migrant street vendor, Virendra Paswan, besides a local.

“These attacks have proved that counter-insurgency strategies have failed and the intelligence is an utter failure in the valley. The premature claims about normalcy in Kashmir got exposed two months ago when it was informed to the LG office in writing by Kashmiri Pandits that there are rumours that the minorities in Kashmir will be targeted. Unfortunately, the LG office and security agencies ignored our inputs,” said Mahaldar.

Despite the inputs to security agencies, the state government and the Centre failed to protect the minorities in Kashmir, he said.

He asked the LG administration to bring its act together before it was too little, too late.

