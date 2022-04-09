Centre flags Covid uptick in Haryana, four other states

The Centre has advised Delhi, Haryana Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India’s daily new Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the four states and the union territory, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan underlined that regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial and that laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far.

States have been advised to follow a five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour – with continued focus on monitoring clusters of new cases, containment efforts for curbing spread of the infection and undertaking required steps in areas reporting high case positivity.

“It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” Bhushan said in the letter.

According to the letter, Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33% of India’s new cases. It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.25%.

Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.7% of India’s new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.06%.