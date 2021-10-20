Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre has assured supply of 10 DAP rakes to Punjab: Nabha
chandigarh news

Centre has assured supply of 10 DAP rakes to Punjab: Nabha

Punjab minister Randeep Singh Nabha, who met Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the DAP shortage, said the central minister also assured adequate supply of urea to the state in November and December
Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday said the central government has assured to supply 10 rakes of DAP (diammonium phosphate), five rakes of NPK (complex fertiliser) and two of SSP (single super phosphate) to the state within three to four days.

Nabha, who met Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the DAP shortage, said the central minister also assured adequate supply of urea to the state in November and December. The assurance was given after Nabha, who called upon Mandaviya in Delhi, informed the latter that of the total requirement of 5.5 lakh MT of DAP for rabi crop, 4.8 lakh MT was required during October and November for timely sowing of wheat crop.

Nabha said the state had 0.74 lakh MT opening stock of DAP on October 1 as compared to 3.63 lakh MT last year and the central government had allocated only 1.97 lakh MT against demand of 2.75 lakh MT during October 2021. “The state has demanded an additional allocation of 1.5 lakh MT of DAP to the state for October 2021 and expedite the supply, he said.

RELATED STORIES

He said the Union minister attributed the DAP shortage to non-availability of fertilisers in the international market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana police arrest vehicle lifter, three others

Punjab to fill 1,158 posts in govt colleges within 45 days: Pargat

PAU: Three month training for farm workers concludes

SGPC to build 1,500-room serai for devotees visiting Golden Temple
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP