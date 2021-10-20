Centre has assured supply of 10 DAP rakes to Punjab: Nabha

Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday said the central government has assured to supply 10 rakes of DAP (diammonium phosphate), five rakes of NPK (complex fertiliser) and two of SSP (single super phosphate) to the state within three to four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nabha, who met Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the DAP shortage, said the central minister also assured adequate supply of urea to the state in November and December. The assurance was given after Nabha, who called upon Mandaviya in Delhi, informed the latter that of the total requirement of 5.5 lakh MT of DAP for rabi crop, 4.8 lakh MT was required during October and November for timely sowing of wheat crop.

Nabha said the state had 0.74 lakh MT opening stock of DAP on October 1 as compared to 3.63 lakh MT last year and the central government had allocated only 1.97 lakh MT against demand of 2.75 lakh MT during October 2021. “The state has demanded an additional allocation of 1.5 lakh MT of DAP to the state for October 2021 and expedite the supply, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the Union minister attributed the DAP shortage to non-availability of fertilisers in the international market.