Centre hikes commission for arthiyas, cooperatives in wheat, paddy procurement

The Centre on Monday approved a hike in commission rates payable to arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in the procurement of wheat and paddy, with rates for arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana rising to ₹50.75 per quintal for wheat, effective from the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. Under the revised structure, the commission payable to arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from ₹46.00 per quintal to ₹50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from ₹41.40 to ₹45.67 per quintal

The revision follows requests from several state governments and is based on the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted with representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), state governments, and the department of food and public distribution, which examined prevailing rates and recommended an upward revision.

Under the revised structure, the commission payable to arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from ₹46.00 per quintal to ₹50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from ₹41.40 to ₹45.67 per quintal. For paddy, the commission will increase from ₹45.88 to ₹50.61 per quintal, according to an official statement.

For cooperative societies, the commission on wheat procurement will be revised upward from ₹27.00 to ₹29.79 per quintal, while for paddy it will increase from ₹32.00 to ₹35.30 per quintal.

In line with existing policy, procurement carried out at modern silos will attract a commission equivalent to 50% of the rate applicable in mandis.

The government said the revision is aimed at ensuring the continued efficiency of the procurement system and supporting agencies facilitating procurement operations on its behalf. Currently, the procurement of rabi (winter) crops, especially wheat and paddy, is underway and will pick up in the coming weeks.