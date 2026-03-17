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    Centre hikes commission for arthiyas, cooperatives in wheat, paddy procurement

    The revision follows requests from several state governments and is based on the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted with representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), state governments, and the department of food and public distribution, which examined prevailing rates and recommended an upward revision.

    Published on: Mar 17, 2026 8:14 AM IST
    By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
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    The Centre on Monday approved a hike in commission rates payable to arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in the procurement of wheat and paddy, with rates for arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana rising to 50.75 per quintal for wheat, effective from the 2026-27 rabi marketing season.

    Under the revised structure, the commission payable to arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from ₹46.00 per quintal to ₹50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from ₹41.40 to ₹45.67 per quintal
    Under the revised structure, the commission payable to arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from ₹46.00 per quintal to ₹50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from ₹41.40 to ₹45.67 per quintal

    The revision follows requests from several state governments and is based on the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted with representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), state governments, and the department of food and public distribution, which examined prevailing rates and recommended an upward revision.

    Under the revised structure, the commission payable to arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from 46.00 per quintal to 50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from 41.40 to 45.67 per quintal. For paddy, the commission will increase from 45.88 to 50.61 per quintal, according to an official statement.

    For cooperative societies, the commission on wheat procurement will be revised upward from 27.00 to 29.79 per quintal, while for paddy it will increase from 32.00 to 35.30 per quintal.

    In line with existing policy, procurement carried out at modern silos will attract a commission equivalent to 50% of the rate applicable in mandis.

    The government said the revision is aimed at ensuring the continued efficiency of the procurement system and supporting agencies facilitating procurement operations on its behalf. Currently, the procurement of rabi (winter) crops, especially wheat and paddy, is underway and will pick up in the coming weeks.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Centre Hikes Commission For Arthiyas, Cooperatives In Wheat, Paddy Procurement
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