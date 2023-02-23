Centre not going to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the Centre is not going to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and described people of the UT as “slaves” who are watching passing of back-to-back orders silently.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the Centre is not going to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and described people of the UT as “slaves” who are watching passing of back-to-back orders silently. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farooq said if the situation is normal why isn’t the Centre holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “The Centre is not interested in giving statehood to J&K. This is a gimmick to fool the people and the world.”

The former J&K chief minister said if the Government of India thinks situation here (J&K) is normal then elections should have been conducted here....”The government has already completed delimitation, then what is the reason elections are not held in J&K. If elections are held in other states,” he questioned.

Farooq said, “The Centre has made L-G Manoj Sinha master of J&K... You need to ponder over this.”

He said that bulldozers were used to demolish houses of poor people and the demolition exercise was wrong....”When these houses were being constructed, people took bank loans, and when everything was completed, the government demolished the houses. Why didn’t they stop it then. It’s easier to demolish than construct things.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the past one month almost all top NC leaders had dared Centre to hold elections if they say situation is normal in J&K. Earlier, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had also said that they won’t beg for the elections in the UT.